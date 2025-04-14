Prescott Whiskey Off Road Street Closures April 15-27

2025 Whiskey Off Road Street Closure Information

PRESCOTT, AZ (April 10, 2025) – The City of Prescott, in conjunction with the Epic Rides, would like to share upcoming road closures for the 2025 Whiskey Off Road event, happening in downtown Prescott, April 25 – 27, 2025.

The following street closures will be in effect for the Whiskey Off Road Bike Race:

Start/Finish and Expo Area

Friday, April 25 beginning at 5:00am through Sunday, April 27 until approximately at 6:00pm

Montezuma St from Gurley St to Carleton St

Goodwin St from Cortez St to Granite St

Due to this closure, a detour route on HWY 89 will be marked at Alarcon. HWY 89 (Montezuma) from Alarcon to Carleton will remain open for business traffic only (posted sign)

Criterium Race

Set-Up Area: Friday, April 25 beginning at 5:00am until approximately 8:00pm

Cortez St from Union St to Goodwin St

Race Route: Friday, April 25 beginning at 3:00pm until approximately 8:00pm (races begin at 5:15pm)

East Bound Union St from Cortez St to Alarcon St

Alarcon St from Gurley St to Carleton St

Carleton St from Pleasant St to Montezuma

Goodwin St from Cortez St to Pleasant St

Marina St from Gurley St to Carleton St

15/30/50 Proof Race Closure Times

Friday, April 25 beginning at 5:00am until approximately 8:00pm (races begin at 2pm)

Saturday, April 26 beginning at 5:00am until approximately 5:00pm (races begin at 8am)

Sunday, April 27 beginning at 5:00am until approximately 2:00pm (races begin at 7:00am)

Intermittent Closures during Race Times: The following streets will be closed to Resident and Business Traffic Only for Rider Safety (as racers leave and return). Barricades will be moved back and forth by Law Enforcement personnel. This will be Friday, April 25 beginning at 12:00pm through Sunday, April 27 at approximately 4:00pm (or when races are completed).

McCormick from Pioneer Home to Gurley St

Granite St from Goodwin St to Gurley St

Goodwin St from Granite St to Summit Ave

Summit Ave/ Glenwood Ave from Gurley St to Park Ave.

Park Av from Glenwood Ave to Gurley St

~Additionally~

Gurley St from Gail Gardner to Park Ave will have a bike lane marked by cones.

Please direct event questions to the Recreation Services Department at (928)777-1121 x4501 or for more information, please go to https://prescott-az.gov