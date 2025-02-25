MY RADIO PLACE

Prescott Valley Police Encourage Watch Your Car Program

February 25, 2025

2/25 The Prescott Valley Police Department is pushing their “Watch Your Car Program”. Participating vehicle owners enroll their vehicles with the Automobile Theft Authority and are issued a decal to be placed on the lower left side of the rear window. The decal identifies the vehicle to law enforcement as a vehicle not generally driven between the hours of 1-and-5-am or at any time within 1-mile of the international border. By enrolling in this program, a vehicle owner consents for police to stop the vehicle to verify that it is being driven by the owner or with the owner’s permission. Contact Prescott Valley Police for more information.

