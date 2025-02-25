Prescott Valley Police Encourage Watch Your Car Program

2/25 The Prescott Valley Police Department is pushing their “Watch Your Car Program”. Participating vehicle owners enroll their vehicles with the Automobile Theft Authority and are issued a decal to be placed on the lower left side of the rear window. The decal identifies the vehicle to law enforcement as a vehicle not generally driven between the hours of 1-and-5-am or at any time within 1-mile of the international border. By enrolling in this program, a vehicle owner consents for police to stop the vehicle to verify that it is being driven by the owner or with the owner’s permission. Contact Prescott Valley Police for more information.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Sheryl Duke – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist