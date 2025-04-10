Prescott Valley Launches Hometown Heroes Initiative

4/10 Prescott Valley is launching a new Hometown Heroes initiative to honor veterans, fallen service members and active duty or reserve military with connections to Prescott Valley. Applications are being accepted for tribute banners, which will be displayed this summer on streetlight poles around the Civic Center. Each banner will display the service member’s name, rank, branch of service, combat theater and photo if available. Applications will be taken on a first-come first-serve basis, with space limited. Visit the town’s website for more information.

www.prescottvalley-az.gov/hometownheroes