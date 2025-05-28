Prescott to Treat Watson Lake with Phosphorus Binding to Reduce Algae and Aquatic Growth

5/28 Next Monday, Prescott will begin treating Watson Lake to improve the lake’s water quality. A city consultant will use a phosphorus binding on the lake, to remove excess nutrients that promote algae and aquatic blooms. The product is reportedly safe for drinking water and aquatic life. Officials say the project should only take a couple of days to complete and will not force the closure of the lake.
