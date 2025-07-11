MY RADIO PLACE

Prescott to Receive $15.3 Million in Funds for Prescott Rodeo Grounds Improvements

July 11, 2025 /

7/11 Prescott is set to spend $15.3-million on infrastructure improvements at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. City officials say the money was originally allocated to Prescott Frontier Days in 2023, but were halted when a Maricopa County judge ruled the allocation violated the state’s gift clause. This year’s state budget however reinstated the funds to the city.

