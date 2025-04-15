MY RADIO PLACE

Prescott to Participate in Two Lights to Honor Paul Revere’s Ride on April 18,1775

April 15, 2025 /

4/15 Friday, Prescott will participate in “Two Lights”, which calls for 2-lights to be displayed in every statehouse, municipal and county building, schools, offices churches and homes. The lights are meant to honor and bring to mind Paul Revere’s famous ride on April 18-th, 1775, to warn of the approach of British troops prior to the battles of Lexington and Concord. The event also raises awareness for the upcoming “America 250 Celebration”, which will mark the 250-th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4-th, 1776. The city will display the 2-lights at the new City Hall on North Montezuma Street.

