Prescott to Participate in Two Lights to Honor Paul Revere’s Ride on April 18,1775

4/15 Friday, Prescott will participate in “Two Lights”, which calls for 2-lights to be displayed in every statehouse, municipal and county building, schools, offices churches and homes. The lights are meant to honor and bring to mind Paul Revere’s famous ride on April 18-th, 1775, to warn of the approach of British troops prior to the battles of Lexington and Concord. The event also raises awareness for the upcoming “America 250 Celebration”, which will mark the 250-th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4-th, 1776. The city will display the 2-lights at the new City Hall on North Montezuma Street.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist