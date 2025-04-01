Prescott Thinning Forest Near Constellation and Gateway Trails

4/2 Prescott’s Forest Crews are working on a 135-acre thinning project in the area of Constellation Trail and the nearby Gateway Trailhead. Officials say the area has been designated as “extreme high risk” in terms of wildfire. Crews are using hand thinning and mastication to remove 50% of the vegetation. The entire project will be finished by late this fall. The public is being asked to avoid the area.
