Prescott Taking Applications for Vacancy on City Council

4/10 The Prescott City Clerk’s Office is taking applications for a vacancy on the City Council. The term runs through November, 2027. Applications can be found on the city’s website or by contacting the City Clerk. All applications are due by Wednesday, April 23-rd. The applications will be reviewed in an Executive Session Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 13-th, at which time Council will select the candidates to be interviewed at a Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 20-th. The council hopes to have the new member ready to serve by their May 27-th meeting. Interested citizens may access the application on the city website at the following link: Council Members Landing Page or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office.