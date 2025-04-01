Prescott Reminder on Political Sign Regulations and Restrictions

PRESCOTT, AZ (April 1, 2025) – With the upcoming elections, the City of Prescott seeks to remind citizens and candidates for office about local political sign regulations and restrictions regarding campaign materials at city facilities.

Residents and business owners have the option of placing political signs on their private property.

City Election Page Arizona state statute (A.R.S. 16-1019) allows for placement of political signs in the city right-of-way except where the City Council has created sign free zones by resolution. On January 22, 2019 the Prescott City Council unanimously approved a resolution creating two sign free zones in areas of the city well known for visitors and tourists in order to better protect the scenic and aesthetic appeal of Prescott’s most visited locations. Creation of these sign-free zones allows the city to remove political signs that are placed in city right-of-way within those areas. In the event that political and other temporary signs are found in the city right-of-way within these zones, the Neighborhood Services Division will remove the signs and contact the owners to reclaim them. The affected zones are found marked in yellow in the corresponding maps which can be found on the city website at:

Outside of the sign free zones, political signs are allowed in the public right-of-way commencing sixty (60) days before a primary election and ending fifteen (15) days after the general election, except that for a sign for a candidate in a primary election who does not advance to the general election the period ends fifteen (15) days after the primary election. However, even where allowed, the signs cannot impede line-of-sight for traffic or pose a danger to pedestrians using public sidewalks or right-of-way. Generally, the city right-of-way extends approximately 10 feet from the edge of the street. Political signs within the public right-of-way must contain contact information for the person or organization sponsoring the sign consistent with Arizona state law.

Circumstances will vary based on the property. If you have further questions, you may contact the Neighborhood Services Division at 928-777-1320 or at [email protected]

In addition to regulations related to political signs, citizens, staff and elected officials are also prohibited from wearing any election-related promotional or campaign materials (i.e. buttons, pins, stickers, etc.) on or in any city owned property, including Council Chambers. Additionally, vehicles with any city election-related bumper stickers should not be parked in the city hall parking lot. If you have any questions, please contact the City Attorney’s Office at 928-777-1274.