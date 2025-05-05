Prescott Public Library Celebrating 50 Years on Goodwin Street this Month

5/5 Prescott Public Library will celebrate 50-years on Goodwin Street, on May 30-th, from 5-to-8-pm, with “Fest in the West”. Mayor Phil Goode and Prescott City Manager Dallin Kimble will kick off events on the main stage at 5:30. There will be food, games and live music. A special display celebrating the history of Prescott Public Library is on the second floor of the library through this month.
