Prescott Police Warn Residents About Church Scam

July 23, 2025 /

7/23 The Prescott Police Department is warning about a scam circulating in the area. Scammers are sending emails that appear to come from local churches and pastors, using names of local churches and church leaders to make the messages look legitimate. The emails typically ask for help and request that you purchase gift cards on their behalf. Several churches in the Prescott area have been impersonated as part of the scheme. Officials say any transaction asking for gift card payment is a red flag for fraud.

