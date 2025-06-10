MY RADIO PLACE

Prescott Police Department Going Under Re-Accreditation

June 10, 2025 /

6/10 The Prescott Police Department is currently undergoing re-accreditation through the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. The Department first achieved accreditation in 2021. A team of assessors will be onsite June 18-th and 19-th, to examine all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. As part of the process, employees and the public can provide feedback to the Assessment Team regarding the department’s compliance with accreditation standards. Feedback may be submitted directly through the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program’s official website: https://azleap.org/community-feedback/. Comments should focus on the agency’s ability to meet the Commission’s standards for accreditation. These standards are available for public review at: https://azleap.org/about-aleap/. For additional questions, please contact the Accreditation Director at stacyolson@azchiefsofpolice.org.

