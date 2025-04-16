Prescott Police Arrest 7 Men at Acker Park for Criminal Sexual Behavior

4/16 Prescott Police conducted a special, week-long surveillance detail, at Acker Park, in an effort to crack down on crime, including criminal sexual behavior. During the detail, male suspects were seen performing sexual acts on others at the park. In addition, undercover officers were approached by 3 different subjects, offering to perform sexual acts. Officials say 7-male suspects were taken into custody, ranging in age from 50-to-86. All were booked into jail on misdemeanor charges and all were trespassed from all parks in the city. Names were not released.
