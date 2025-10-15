MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Prescott Man Charged with Making Threats with a Gun

October 15, 2025 /

10/15 Prescott Police responded to a business office on Crossings Drive Tuesday on a report a man had threatened 2-people with a gun. Officials say 40-year-old Nathan Miller made the threats while he was sitting in his vehicle. After the threats he went inside. Officers evacuated the building while the Prescott man sat in the lobby. When Miller exited the building, he was taken into custody. The handgun was found in his vehicle. He was charged with felony disorderly conduct and misdemeanor threats.

