MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Prescott Man Arraigned on Charges He Stole from the Veterans of Foreign Wars

August 18, 2025 /

8/18 The Prescott Police Department says 40-year-old Charlie Arnold was arraigned on 8-felony counts, which included fraud schemes, fraudulent use of a credit card and felony theft. The Prescott man was arrested in June after it was discovered that he had written and issued checks and used a debit card, to pay personal business bills, from the account of the Prescott Chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The thefts allegedly occurred between July of last year and this past February. The amount stolen was $9,643. The investigation is ongoing, and the case is being forwarded to the Coconino County Attorney’s Office for prosecution and further review on charges of fraud schemes.

 

You May Also Like

maximizing business profit through a well optimized website
Maximizing Business Profit Through a Well-Optimized Website
December 30, 2024
amplifying returns the synergistic power of combining radio and digital advertising
Amplifying Returns: The Synergistic Power of Combining Radio and Digital Advertising
December 30, 2024
the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025