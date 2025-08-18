Prescott Man Arraigned on Charges He Stole from the Veterans of Foreign Wars

8/18 The Prescott Police Department says 40-year-old Charlie Arnold was arraigned on 8-felony counts, which included fraud schemes, fraudulent use of a credit card and felony theft. The Prescott man was arrested in June after it was discovered that he had written and issued checks and used a debit card, to pay personal business bills, from the account of the Prescott Chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The thefts allegedly occurred between July of last year and this past February. The amount stolen was $9,643. The investigation is ongoing, and the case is being forwarded to the Coconino County Attorney’s Office for prosecution and further review on charges of fraud schemes.