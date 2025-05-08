Prescott Making Repairs to Rosser Street Following Storm Damage

5/8 Prescott says the water and gas mains affected by Wednesday’s storm on Rosser Street were repaired and service was restored. Officials say Rosser Street, between Laurel Lane and Cedarwood Drive, remains closed until the road surface can be repaired. Crews hope to have the work done by the end of the day today.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
