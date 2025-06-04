MY RADIO PLACE

Prescott Launches Transparency Portal for City Spending

June 4, 2025 /

6/4 Prescott is launching their new OpenGov Transparency Portal, which will allow the public to access the city’s financial data. The portal allows users to view pre-configured reports, or to create custom reports, using filters and sorting features. In addition, a dedicated Proposition-478 Public Safety Tax Initiative page is also available, showing how much revenue is received and how it’s used and any unspent funds. The City Council will review the portal during a study session next Tuesday at 1-pm at the new City Hall. www.prescott-az.gov

 

