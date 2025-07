7/23 Monday, Prescott Fire responded to a trail rescue for a hiker suffering from heat exhaustion. Crews used the 6×6 ATV, as well as a new Stokes basket and wheel, and e-bikes, to reach the patient and help them off the trail. Officials say remember to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids before, during, and after your hike. Even in cooler areas like Prescott, the heat can be dangerous.