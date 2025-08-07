Prescott Ballots All Counted/All 5 Council Candidates Now Move to General Election

8/7 With the majority of the ballots counted from Tuesday’s Primary Election, the unofficial results have changed. Elections officials say while Cathey Rusing was elected Mayor outright, council seats were not. Officials say none of the 5-council candidates won outright, so all 5 will appear on the November runoff ballot. Out of the 17,696-ballots cast, candidates needed 8,809-votes to win outright. The city council is scheduled to canvass the vote August 26-th. Voters also said yes to both propositions.