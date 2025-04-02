Prescott area Speed Detail Results in 72 Citations

4/2 Prescott Police say they and several neighboring police agencies, conducted a speed enforcement detail with specific focus on Willow Creek Road, Iron Springs Road, Williamson Valley Road and Pioneer Parkway last Wednesday. During the operation, officers issued 72-citations for speeding, including one driver doing 73 in a 45. Additionally, one motorist was arrested for DUI, and 44 other citations and warnings were issued for various infractions, such as failure to stop at red lights. The detail was paid for through a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
