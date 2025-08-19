Prescott Airport Announces Additional Flight to Denver/Release Attached

An additional United Express flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will soon be available between Prescott Regional Airport and Denver International Airport. Starting October 26th, air travelers in northern Arizona will have two daily options to connect to Denver and the world, through United’s Denver hub, in addition to the daily flight to United’s hub at Los Angeles International Airport. The enhanced schedule will include both a morning and an early evening option to Denver, and the flight to Los Angeles will soon connect to more flight options by departing earlier in the day around noontime. Each of the flights to and from Prescott Regional Airport will be onboard Bombardier CRJ200 50-seat regional jet aircraft.

“These service improvements are indicative of the strong demand in Prescott and the surrounding region,” says Mayor Phil Goode. “Airlines have many requests and an abundance of opportunities to serve smaller communities, the fact that they are allocating more of their aircraft and their crew resources to Prescott Regional Airport is a testament to the partnership and collaboration with SkyWest and United Airlines.”

SkyWest Airlines operates from 258 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with more than 2,100 flights each day. 41% of those flights operate as United Express, though SkyWest also operates as Delta Connection, American Eagle and Alaska Airlines in other markets.