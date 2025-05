5/5 Flagstaff says a portion of Sawmill Road will be closed to traffic, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, from 8-pm to 6-am, each night. Officials say added traffic on Sawmill Road, due to the detour related to the Lone Tree Overpass work, is forcing them to make some pavement repairs. The complete closures will be from the Police Department public parking lot driveway to Kensington Drive.