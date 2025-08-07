Portion of North Kaibab Ranger District to Reopen Friday/Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Go Into Effect

8/7 Friday morning, Kaibab National Forest will reopen a portion of the North Kaibab Ranger District, which has been closed due to the White Sage and Dragon Bravo fires. In addition, Stage-2 Fire Restrictions will go into effect for the North Kaibab and Tusayan Ranger Districts. Most National Forest lands north and east of Highway-89A will be reopened. Portions of Forest Roads 247, 248, 248A, and 279A were heavily damaged by the White Sage Fire and will remain closed. Coconino County says residents in the county, that live within the boundaries of the Tusayan Ranger District, will also be under the Stage-2 Fire Restrictions.