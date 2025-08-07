MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Portion of North Kaibab Ranger District to Reopen Friday/Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Go Into Effect

August 7, 2025 /

8/7 Friday morning, Kaibab National Forest will reopen a portion of the North Kaibab Ranger District, which has been closed due to the White Sage and Dragon Bravo fires. In addition, Stage-2 Fire Restrictions will go into effect for the North Kaibab and Tusayan Ranger Districts. Most National Forest lands north and east of Highway-89A will be reopened. Portions of Forest Roads 247, 248, 248A, and 279A were heavily damaged by the White Sage Fire and will remain closed. Coconino County says residents in the county, that live within the boundaries of the Tusayan Ranger District, will also be under the Stage-2 Fire Restrictions.

kaibab open

You May Also Like

MY RADIO PLACE FORREST FIRES - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Brady Fire Daily Update – February 11
February 11, 2025
radio advertising a new era of digital integration
Radio Advertising: A New Era of Digital Integration
February 13, 2025
yavapai broadcasting bridging communities across northern arizona's airwaves
Yavapai Broadcasting: Bridging Communities Across Northern Arizona’s Airwaves
December 29, 2024