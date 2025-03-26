PNF to Host Annual Prescott Basin Operation Drill April 4 and 5

3/26 The annual multi-agency Prescott Basin Operation Drill will take place on April 4-th and 5-th, near the Groom Creek area, south of Prescott. Prescott National Forest hosts the exercise each year for local fire, police and emergency agencies to train together, with live fire, in preparation for wildfire season. The agencies will practice communicating with each other, fire suppression and testing new technologies for evacuation zones.
