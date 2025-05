5/22 Prescott National Forest fire managers successfully completed the 678-acre Goldwater prescribed burn Wednesday. Today crews are securing, monitoring and patrolling perimeter lines. Additional ignitions can be expected today, where crews are looking to burn another 311-acres. Temporary trail closures remain in effect over the Beans Peaks trail systems. The trails will reopen once crews are finished. Smoke will be visible from multiple locations in the Quad City area.