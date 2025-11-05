MY RADIO PLACE

PNF to Conduct Burn South of Prescott Valley Wed and Thur

November 5, 2025 /

11/5 Prescott National Forest fire managers are burning south of Prescott Valley today and tomorrow. The Blue Hills burn is 3.7-miles south of Prescott Valley. Hikers should avoid using Green Gulch Trail, Charcoal Gulch Trail, Nemo Springs Trail and Red Mountain Trail. Smoke will be visible in the Quad-City area. Burns are also taking place this week on the Coconino, Tonto, Kaibab and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management finished their 160-acre burn southwest of Flagstaff, near Rogers Lake yesterday.

pnf burn
Blue Hills RX

