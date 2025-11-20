PNF to Begin Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project Near Prescott Dec 1

11/20 A fuels reduction project will begin on December 1-st on the Prescott National Forest’s Bradshaw Ranger District. Crews will begin working on the 410-acre Evacuation Route Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project, which involves thinning brush along roads that may be used as evacuation routes in the event of a wildfire. The work will take place along sections of road in and around the city of Prescott. Crews will work along Thumb Butte Road, Deering Road, Willow Springs, Copper Basin and Ponderosa Park Road. Hiking trails in the area won’t be closed, but the public should use extra caution while hiking in the area.

Thumb Butte Rd

Deering Rd

Willow Springs GSC Rd

Copper Basin Rd

Ponderosa Park Rd

Sierra Prieta Trl (#0366)

Garden Party Trl (#0324)

West Spruce Trl (#0264)

Bonanza Trl (#0743)

Deering Trl (#0742)

Javalina Trl (#0332)

West Trl (#0316)

Williams Peak Trl (#0738)

Wolf Creek Loop Trl (#0384)