MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Playa Picnic Site Closed April 14-25 for Pavement Repairs

April 7, 2025 /

4/7 Prescott National Forest officials say Playa Picnic Site, in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, will be closed for about 2-weeks for pavement repairs. The closure will run from April 14-th through the 25-th. Parking will still be available at the Boat Launch and Metate and Cayuse Trailheads.

You May Also Like

MY RADIO PLACE LAW ENFORCEMENT - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Jury Convicts Prescott Man For Arranging To Meet Young Children For Sex
February 11, 2025
the advent of radio broadcasting in northern arizona
The Advent of Radio Broadcasting in Northern Arizona
January 18, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital