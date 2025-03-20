MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Pilot makes Emergency Landing after Loud Pop and Oil on the Windshield

March 20, 2025 /

3/20 A pilot called 911 Wednesday morning and reported they had made an emergency landing near Buffalo Range Road and I-40. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was flying from Flagstaff to Dallas and then on to Michigan where she was supposed to deliver the plane to its new owner. The pilot stated that while flying they heard a loud pop and then oil began to spray on the windshield. The pilot then decided to make the landing in the field. The investigation was turned over to the NTSB.

plane 2

You May Also Like

tuning in a journey through the history of radio yavapai broadcasting
Tuning In: A Journey Through the History of Radio – Yavapai Broadcasting
January 18, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
MY RADIO PLACE FORREST FIRES - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Brady Fire Daily Update – February 11
February 11, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital