Pilot makes Emergency Landing after Loud Pop and Oil on the Windshield

3/20 A pilot called 911 Wednesday morning and reported they had made an emergency landing near Buffalo Range Road and I-40. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was flying from Flagstaff to Dallas and then on to Michigan where she was supposed to deliver the plane to its new owner. The pilot stated that while flying they heard a loud pop and then oil began to spray on the windshield. The pilot then decided to make the landing in the field. The investigation was turned over to the NTSB.