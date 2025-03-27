Pile Burns near Marinas on Lake Powell

3/27 Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s fire team is burning slash piles in Wahweap, Bullfrog and Halls Crossing at Lake Powell. The burns start tomorrow and will continue through April, weather permitting. Officials say the piles are typically burned each year, but due to a shortage of staff, the burns have been postponed over the past couple of years.
