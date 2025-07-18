Phoenix Man Charged with Road Rage Incident in Cornville

7/18 YCSO responded to a road rage incident Sunday afternoon off Willow Point Drive in Cornville. The 911 caller reported that a male driver shot out of the window of his vehicle. Officials say it didn’t take the deputy long to find the suspect and his vehicle; the vehicle had a large SpongeBob character hanging from the rearview mirror. 26-year-old Anthony Sanchez Jr. of Phoenix was arrested for weapons misconduct, aggravated assault, and DUI. Deputies learned that Sanchez tried to run another driver off the road, pointed a gun at them, then fired rounds into the asphalt.