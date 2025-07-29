MY RADIO PLACE

Phase 4 of Cottonwood Main Street Work to Begin August 4

July 29, 2025 /

7/29 Cottonwood says crews finished roadwork in Old Town Cottonwood over the weekend and are now getting ready to start Phase-4 of the project. August 4-th to the 8-th, crews will remove the old asphalt between Willard Street and the new 10-th Street roundabout. Work will take place from 8-pm to 5-am each night. Main Street will remain open. August 9-th to the 12-th, crews will repave the roadway with work taking place from 5:30-am to 5-pm each day. Workers will then return to stripe the roadway and conduct clean-up work.

