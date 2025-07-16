MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Phase 3 of Cottonwood Main Street Improvements Project Begins Sunday

July 16, 2025 /

7/16 Cottonwood says Phase-2 of the Main Street Improvements Project is nearing completion. Crews have been repaving Main Street from the city limits to Cactus Street. Paving should be done by Saturday, which allows Phase-3 to begin Sunday night. Crews will repave through Old Town Cottonwood, from Cactus Street to Willard Street. Work will take place from 8-pm to 7-am each night, through August 3-rd. Main Street will be closed 24-hours a day with detours in place.

You May Also Like

amplifying returns the synergistic power of combining radio and digital advertising
Amplifying Returns: The Synergistic Power of Combining Radio and Digital Advertising
December 30, 2024
social media can boost radio sales – are you prepared
Social Media Can Boost Radio Sales – Are You Prepared?
June 4, 2025
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Erica HughesPrescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital