Phase 3 of Cottonwood Main Street Improvements Project Begins Sunday

7/16 Cottonwood says Phase-2 of the Main Street Improvements Project is nearing completion. Crews have been repaving Main Street from the city limits to Cactus Street. Paving should be done by Saturday, which allows Phase-3 to begin Sunday night. Crews will repave through Old Town Cottonwood, from Cactus Street to Willard Street. Work will take place from 8-pm to 7-am each night, through August 3-rd. Main Street will be closed 24-hours a day with detours in place.