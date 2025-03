3/3ADOT says the ongoing project on Highway-69, between Prescott Lakes Parkway and Heather Heights in Prescott, should be finished by this summer. Officials say phase-1 of the project was completed last week; phase-2 begins in April. Crews will construct raised center medians and a road island between Prescott Lakes Parkway and Heather Heights, remove and install a new traffic signal at Holiday Drive, repave and reconstruct driveways. The $9.8-million project began last July.