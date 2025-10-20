MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

PGR Mission Oct 24 for Joe Vohs

October 20, 2025 /

10/20 The Patriot Guard Riders are looking for flag-line volunteers for this Friday at 12:15 at Prescott National Cemetery. Joe, also known as “GI Joe” Vohs, served in the US Army from 1965-to-1967, when he was discharged as a Specialist 4-th Class. He served in Vietnam. In addition, he belonged to the America Legion Riders Post 6 in Prescott and was a lifetime member of the VFW in Prescott. He also volunteered at the Prescott VA. He recently passed at the age of 79 due to complications from Agent Orange.

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
amplifying returns the synergistic power of combining radio and digital advertising
Amplifying Returns: The Synergistic Power of Combining Radio and Digital Advertising
December 30, 2024