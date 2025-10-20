PGR Mission Oct 24 for Joe Vohs

10/20 The Patriot Guard Riders are looking for flag-line volunteers for this Friday at 12:15 at Prescott National Cemetery. Joe, also known as “GI Joe” Vohs, served in the US Army from 1965-to-1967, when he was discharged as a Specialist 4-th Class. He served in Vietnam. In addition, he belonged to the America Legion Riders Post 6 in Prescott and was a lifetime member of the VFW in Prescott. He also volunteered at the Prescott VA. He recently passed at the age of 79 due to complications from Agent Orange.