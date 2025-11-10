MY RADIO PLACE

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Page/Pedestrian was not in a Crosswalk

November 10, 2025

11/10 Friday night, Page Police responded to Lake Powell Boulevard, near Elm Street, for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The officer began life saving measures on the pedestrian however she was pronounced deceased on scene a short time later. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative. Witnesses stated the woman was dressed in dark clothing and several other motorists had nearly struck her. It was also determined the woman was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. No charges have been filed.

