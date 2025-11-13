Pedestrian and Bicyclist Fatalities Up 2018 to 2022 According to AAA Study

11/14 A traffic safety study conducted by AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, showed roads across the country have become more dangerous in recent years. Traffic data was collected from 2018 to 2022, to understand the differences in crash outcomes in different parts of the country. Arizona emerged as a state with high fatality rates, surpassing both national averages and those of the other states included in the study. The study showed that during this time period, both pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities were on the rise. Arizona saw a 27.5% increase in road fatalities over the study period, which was the highest increase in the states researched. Here’s a link to the study…136-page study