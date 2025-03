3/3 Cottonwood says asphalt paving operations are set to occur throughout the Main Street and 10-th Street Improvement Projects. Wednesday, crews will pave in the area of the new roundabout along North Main Street and North 10-th Street. Thursday they’ll work along North 10-th Street and East River Front Road and Friday crews will pave the final layer of asphalt in the new roundabout. Next Saturday, the closure on North Main Street will be lifted; a portion of 10-th Street will remain closed.