Paving in Uptown Sedona over the next 2 Weeks

6/4 Highway-89A, through Uptown Sedona, is scheduled for paving, starting next week. The city says the work will take place at night, over the next 2-weeks. Crews will work from 8-pm to 6-am each night. Next week, crews will repave, between Art Barn Road and Forest Road. The following week, paving will take place between Forest Road and the “Y” roundabout. Full lane and road closures will be in place during nighttime paving operations, with detours in place.
