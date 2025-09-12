Paulden Man Found in Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

9/12 This week, YCSO arrested an 18-year-old Paulden man on charges he was downloading and distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material. The investigation began in April when detectives were notified of the downloads. The investigation determined Cooper Raid had moved from Paulden to Flagstaff to attend NAU. A search of his residence resulted in several electronic devices being seized. Each contained evidence Raid was distributing child sexual abuse material. He was charged with several felony counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.