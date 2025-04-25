MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Patriot Guard Riders to Honor Vietnam Vet Greg Felzein who recently passed at the age of 76

April 25, 2025 /

4/25 The Patriot Guard Riders are looking for Flag-Line volunteers, for next Tuesday, at 9:15-am at the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, for Greg Felzien. Felzien served in the Marine Corps from 1967 to 1971 when he was discharged as a Sergeant. Of the 4-years served, a year and a month was served in Vietnam. For his service, Greg was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 bronze stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, Meritorious Mast, Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V Device (which denotes combat heroism or to recognize individuals who are exposed to personal hazard during direct participation in combat operations), Letter of Appreciation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Navy & Marine Commendation Medal (which is awarded for sustained acts of heroism or meritorious service), the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Commendation with Palm, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.He recently passed at the age of 76 due to complications from Agent Orange. Water and flags will be provided. 

You May Also Like

yavapai broadcasting bridging communities across northern arizona's airwaves
Yavapai Broadcasting: Bridging Communities Across Northern Arizona’s Airwaves
December 29, 2024
MY RADIO PLACE LAW ENFORCEMENT - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Jury Convicts Prescott Man For Arranging To Meet Young Children For Sex
February 11, 2025
the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital