Patriot Guard Riders to Honor Vietnam Vet Greg Felzein who recently passed at the age of 76

4/25 The Patriot Guard Riders are looking for Flag-Line volunteers, for next Tuesday, at 9:15-am at the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, for Greg Felzien. Felzien served in the Marine Corps from 1967 to 1971 when he was discharged as a Sergeant. Of the 4-years served, a year and a month was served in Vietnam. For his service, Greg was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 bronze stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, Meritorious Mast, Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V Device (which denotes combat heroism or to recognize individuals who are exposed to personal hazard during direct participation in combat operations), Letter of Appreciation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Navy & Marine Commendation Medal (which is awarded for sustained acts of heroism or meritorious service), the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Commendation with Palm, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.He recently passed at the age of 76 due to complications from Agent Orange. Water and flags will be provided.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist