Patriot Guard Riders to Honor Vietnam Vet Greg Felzein who recently passed at the age of 76

4/25 The Patriot Guard Riders are looking for Flag-Line volunteers, for next Tuesday, at 9:15-am at the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, for Greg Felzien. Felzien served in the Marine Corps from 1967 to 1971 when he was discharged as a Sergeant. Of the 4-years served, a year and a month was served in Vietnam. For his service, Greg was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 bronze stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, Meritorious Mast, Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V Device (which denotes combat heroism or to recognize individuals who are exposed to personal hazard during direct participation in combat operations), Letter of Appreciation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Navy & Marine Commendation Medal (which is awarded for sustained acts of heroism or meritorious service), the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Commendation with Palm, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.He recently passed at the age of 76 due to complications from Agent Orange. Water and flags will be provided.