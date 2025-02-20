Patriot Guard Riders need Flag-Line Volunteers to Honor Charles Steng Jr.

2/20 The Patriot Guard Riders are looking for flag-line volunteers to honor Charles Carlos Steng Jr. this Saturday at 1:15 at Monument Park in Williams. Steng served in the Navy from 1970-to-1972 as a Boatswain’s Mate. He served in both Vietnam and Korea. He continued to serve as a member of the American Legion Riders Chapter 13 in Williams. He died at the age of 74 due to complications from Agent Orange.