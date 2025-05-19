Patriot Guard Riders Looking for Volunteers to put up and take down Flags for Prescott National Cemetery Memorial Day Service

5/19 The Patriot Guard Riders are looking for volunteers to help place flags on all gravesites at Prescott National Cemetery this Friday. Flag placement will begin at 9am. Volunteers will be needed again next Tuesday, when the flags are removed, starting at 10-am. Volunteers can park at the cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at the cemetery next Monday, Memorial Day, at 11-am. Free parking is available at Yavapai College, with to-and-from shuttle service starting at 9-am. There will be no parking at the cemetery on Memorial Day.