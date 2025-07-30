Page Police Respond to Active Shooter Call

7/30 Page Police responded to an active shooter call Tuesday afternoon, at a business on Industrial Drive. Police say a man pulled up to the business, exited his vehicle with a handgun, and began shooting at employees. The suspect shot several times at a moving vehicle, nearly hitting the driver, who then crashed. The suspect then fled the area. A short time later, the suspect vehicle was found at a motel parking lot. After the motel was evacuated, a negotiator was brought in, but during a call to the suspect, a single shot was fired. When officers entered the room, they discovered the man had shot his dog. The man was jailed on 2-counts of attempted first degree murder; additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. A name was not released.
