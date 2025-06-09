Overnight Paving Work In Uptown Sedona Next 2 Weeks

MY RADIO PLACE

6/9 Overnight paving work is taking place this week in Uptown Sedona. This week crews are working on 89-A, between Art Barn Road and Forest Road; next week they’ll work between Forest Road and the “Y” roundabout. Crews are working Mondays through Fridays, from 8-pm to 6-am each night.

