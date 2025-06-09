6/9 ADOT says there are overnight lane restrictions on Highway-69, between Prescott Lakes Parkway and Heather Heights, through Friday morning. Crews are working from 8-pm to 6-am each night. Highway-69 will be reduced to 1-lane in each direction with intermittent 15-minute full closures at Holiday Drive, for traffic signal work. The work is part of the Highway-69 Prescott Lakes Parkway to Heather Heights Improvement Project, which is scheduled to be completed this fall.