Over 39,000 Wildfires This Year Caused by Humans

8/13 So far this year, human error has sparked more than 39,000-wildfires, burning over 1.6-million acres. The National Interagency Fire Center says most of the fires were preventable. Today, 16,953 wildland firefighters and support personnel are working fires across the country. Officials say every human-caused wildfire adds to that workload. States like California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma have seen the highest number of human caused fires this year. To avoid starting a fire, park on bare soil or pavement, drown and stir campfires until they are cool to the touch, and secure chains before driving.