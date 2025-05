5/16 The National Interagency Fire Center says so far this year, 25,619-wildfires have burned more than 1-million acres, surpassing the 10-year average. Right now, 1,653-wildland firefighters and support staff are working to keep communities and landscapes safe. More than 400 of those are working on the Greer Fire near Greer. With windy and dry conditions this weekend, the public is asked to be careful with anything that could start a fire.