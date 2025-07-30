MY RADIO PLACE

Osher Life Long Learning Open House in PV

July 30, 2025 /

7/30 The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Yavapai College will hold an Open House on Wednesday, August 13-th, from 2-to-3 at the colleges Prescott Valley Center on North Glassford Hill Road. Adults, aged 50 or older, can find out more about the program and learn about upcoming Fall classes. For more information, contact OLLI at (928) 717-7634 or visit www.yc.edu/olli.

