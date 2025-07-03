MY RADIO PLACE

Orchard Fire 65 Acres 0% Contained

July 3, 2025 /

7/3 Verde Valley Fire District says the lightning sparked Orchard Fire, near Clarkdale, remains at 65-acres and is 0% contained. Fire crews are strengthening containment lines today and dousing hotspots. No other details were released.

